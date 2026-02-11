Comedian (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Exchanges

Comedian (BAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Comedian has a market cap of $75.55 million and $4.19 million worth of Comedian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Comedian token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Comedian has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Comedian alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,003.68 or 1.00392299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Comedian Token Profile

Comedian’s genesis date was October 24th, 2024. Comedian’s total supply is 999,961,859 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,596,809 tokens. Comedian’s official Twitter account is @ban_comedian. Comedian’s official website is comedian.meme.

Comedian Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Comedian (BAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Comedian has a current supply of 999,961,859. The last known price of Comedian is 0.07897278 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $4,526,358.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://comedian.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comedian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Comedian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comedian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Comedian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Comedian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.