ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 16.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,413.62 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,493.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,227.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,019.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

