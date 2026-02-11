Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 48,122 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.48.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

