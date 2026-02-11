Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 7,247 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF $RFDI

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.08% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFDI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth $1,299,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $87.76.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.9961 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.