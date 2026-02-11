ProShare Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 164.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 308.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 18,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Freedom Capital cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $95.73 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

