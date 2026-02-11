iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Uptick Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $341.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.47.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

