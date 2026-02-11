Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $438,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 359,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,797,000 after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,965,146.16. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,755,467.96. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,126 shares of company stock valued at $169,303,351 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $1,141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,013.80 and a 200-day moving average of $942.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

