Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,751,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,026,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,677,000 after acquiring an additional 232,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 714,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 603,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $228.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.