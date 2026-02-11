Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,970 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

