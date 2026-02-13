CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,891,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,618,000 after buying an additional 389,694 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chevron Price Performance
CVX opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $186.52.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.
Chevron News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron has begun processing Venezuelan crude at a Gulf Coast refinery after recent political developments, marking the company’s first public acknowledgment of these operations — this boosts near?term feedstock access and refining margins. Inside Chevron’s flagship refinery tapping into Venezuelan crude after Maduro’s capture
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Venezuela plans to grant Chevron additional oil?production blocks, which could expand upstream volumes and long?term reserves exposure if contracts are finalized. Venezuela to grant more oil drilling blocks to Chevron, Repsol
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron won blocks in Libya’s Sirte Basin — a material upstream win that supports future production optionality and helped push the stock to 52?week highs earlier this week. Chevron to enter Libya after awarded prized Sirte Basin block
- Positive Sentiment: Operational strength in the Permian (1M boe/d) and AI-driven efficiencies are cited as drivers of improved cash flow and margin expansion — a structural tailwind for free cash flow and buybacks/dividends. Chevron’s Permian Scale Drives Cash Flow and Efficiency Edge
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron increased its quarterly dividend ~4.1%, reinforcing the income appeal for investors and supporting valuation expectations for yield?sensitive holders. Chevron Dividend Increase By 4.09%
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive analyst and media coverage (Barron’s, Motley Fool pieces) highlight sector tailwinds and Chevron’s execution, but these are commentary rather than new catalysts. Energy Stocks Are Winning 2026. Why They Could Keep Going.
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider disclosure: CTO Thomas Ryder Booth sold 5 shares (nominal amount) — too small to indicate management trend. SEC Form 4 disclosure
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
