CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 19.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,620,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after purchasing an additional 215,345 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,894,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,192,000 after buying an additional 175,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,891,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,618,000 after buying an additional 389,694 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

CVX opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $186.52.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

