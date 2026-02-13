Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 262,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,071.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,098 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.