JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $33,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 698.2% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB opened at $51.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

