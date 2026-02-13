SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.2059.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 228,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,346.24. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 303,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,814,610. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 261,470 shares of company stock worth $6,276,524. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.