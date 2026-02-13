Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) PT at C$71.00

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Scott Carlyle Balfour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.25, for a total value of C$1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$527,777.25. This represents a 72.12% decrease in their position. Also, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,326. The trade was a 77.09% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMA opened at C$68.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.72. The firm has a market cap of C$20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23. Emera has a 1-year low of C$55.56 and a 1-year high of C$69.75.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current year.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

