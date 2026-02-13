Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Financial Contrast

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 13.52% 8.76% 0.70% Bank7 31.38% 18.58% 2.34%

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bank7 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Bank7″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $224.62 million 2.15 $30.37 million $3.74 15.72 Bank7 $137.26 million 3.03 $43.07 million $4.49 9.79

Bank7 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats Southern First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans, as well as secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.