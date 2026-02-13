Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $204.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

