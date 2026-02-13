Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Bought by Dalton Investments Inc.

Dalton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Freshworks makes up 1.9% of Dalton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dalton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Freshworks worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 136.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 427.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $7.04 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. Freshworks had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 21.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Freshworks has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshworks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and growth targets — Freshworks reported $0.14 EPS (vs. $0.11 est.) and $222.7M revenue, +14.5% YoY, and provided FY26/Q1 EPS guidance and a plan to reach $1.3B ARR by 2028 driven by EX platform and AI initiatives. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

In other Freshworks news, CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 392,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,094.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 15,012 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $195,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,550. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock worth $282,301. 11.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshworks, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based customer engagement software designed to help businesses streamline customer support, sales, marketing, and IT service operations. The company’s integrated suite of solutions enables organizations of all sizes to deliver seamless experiences across multiple channels, including email, chat, phone, and social media. Freshworks’ platform is built on modern, user-friendly interfaces and offers native automation, AI-powered insights, and analytics to improve efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The company’s flagship product, Freshdesk, serves as a helpdesk solution for customer support teams, while Freshservice addresses IT service management needs.

