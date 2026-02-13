Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Shares Sold by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,142 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 3.2% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,179,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 452.0% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,298,000 after purchasing an additional 494,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.67.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region. DIHP was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.