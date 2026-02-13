Freemont Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $186.20 and a one year high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

