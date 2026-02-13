Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.46. 159,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 331,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.43.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

