Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 31,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Itafos Stock Down 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc is a phosphate-based fertilizer company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of phosphate mines and integrated fertilizer facilities. The company’s primary activities include the mining of phosphate rock, the production of phosphoric acid and sulfuric acid, and the manufacture of a range of phosphate-based fertilizers such as monoammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP) and single superphosphate (SSP). Itafos aims to leverage vertically integrated assets to enhance efficiency in the supply chain and ensure consistent quality for its customers.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Itafos maintains its core operating assets in Brazil, with key projects including the Arraias phosphate complex in the state of Tocantins and the recently acquired Catalão and Cajati fertilizer operations in Goiás and São Paulo.

