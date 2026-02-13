Hamak Gold (LON:HAMA) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.13 and last traded at GBX 1.13. Approximately 724,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,552,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.
Hamak Gold Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicholas Karl Smithson acquired 947,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £9,479.65. Insiders own 21.87% of the company’s stock.
About Hamak Gold
Hamak Strategy Ltd. (LSE: HAMA / OTCQB: HASTF), a Company combining traditional gold exploration in Africa with a Digital Asset Treasury Management strategy.
