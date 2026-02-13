Freemont Management S.A. Sells 19,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total transaction of $55,063.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,316 shares in the company, valued at $724,629.08. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,030,580. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,040 shares of company stock worth $27,249,338. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $435.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.99 and its 200-day moving average is $650.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $396.41 and a 12-month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

