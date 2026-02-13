Freemont Management S.A. Sells 19,500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Axon Enterprise
Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating on Axon, supporting demand from growth-focused investors. RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- Positive Sentiment: Baron Opportunity Fund initiated a position in Axon in its Q4 2025 activity — an endorsement from a long-only growth manager that could support longer-term demand. Baron Opportunity Fund Q4 2025 Portfolio Activity
- Positive Sentiment: Local adoption: Syracuse Common Council approved installation of Axon license-plate readers despite protests — a small but tangible municipal win for recurring hardware/software deployment. Syracuse Common Council votes to install Axon readers despite pushback
- Neutral Sentiment: A retrospective performance piece shows how a $100 Axon investment 5 years ago would have performed — useful context for investors but not an immediate catalyst. If You Invested $100 In Axon Enterprise Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feeds show anomalous zero/NaN values and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — likely a data/reporting issue rather than a meaningful change in market positioning. (No link available.)
- Neutral Sentiment: A small institutional sale: Advisors Asset Management trimmed ~2,132 shares, a minor position change unlikely to move the stock materially. Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON
- Negative Sentiment: Sector headwinds and sell-side coverage highlight downside risk: recent commentary notes Axon has seen larger intraday declines than the market and that software/AI fears have pressured software-adjacent names. Axon Enterprise (AXON) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector pressure: a Motley Fool-style roundup flags a broader software bear market and notes Axon shares have fallen substantially year-over-year — a reminder that valuation and market sentiment remain headwinds. Software Bear Market: 1 SaaS Stock To Buy Now, 1 To Avoid
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation: Axon is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and still commands a high P/E, which can limit upside while broader risk-off sentiment persists. (See market data sources.)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON
Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise
In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.63, for a total transaction of $55,063.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,316 shares in the company, valued at $724,629.08. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,030,580. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,040 shares of company stock worth $27,249,338. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXON opened at $435.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.99 and its 200-day moving average is $650.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $396.41 and a 12-month high of $885.91.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.
Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.