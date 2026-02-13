Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR is Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,867.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

