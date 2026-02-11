21,300 Shares in Cameco Corporation $CCJ Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cameco by 936.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 137.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

