RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4%

MRVL opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Featured Stories

