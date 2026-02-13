Apple Inc. $AAPL is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CLSA lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

