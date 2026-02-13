Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,097.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on INF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 975 to GBX 1,000 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Informa Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Informa stock opened at GBX 829.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 634.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 886.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.37.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 330,249 shares of Informa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 934, for a total transaction of £3,084,525.66. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Informa Company Profile

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

