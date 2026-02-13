Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 317,350 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $183.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

