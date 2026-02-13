Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 317,350 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.
NVIDIA News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $245 and kept a Buy rating, citing a healthy earnings backdrop and favorable supply?chain trends — a near?term vote of confidence from a major sell?side firm. Nvidia price target boosted on positive earnings setup ahead of GTC event
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights NVIDIA’s Vera Rubin / Rubin platform and a large 2026 investment push (described as a ~$100B “bet”), reinforcing investor expectations that new data?center chip product cycles will sustain revenue growth. NVIDIA’s (NVDA) $100 Billion Bet For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators point to a massive AI capex wave (~$700B from hyperscalers) that should funnel substantial spending to NVIDIA GPUs, supporting medium?term revenue and pricing power. Amazon, Google And Others Are Pouring $700 Billion Into AI CapEx
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s talks/investments with OpenAI remain in focus — any formal arrangements would be materially positive, but details and timing are uncertain, so the market is watching for clarity. What NVIDIA Corp.’s (NVDA) OpenAI Talks Mean for the Expanding AI Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Political signals have softened: a top Democrat on a House China committee indicated openness to sales of older H200/Hopper chips to China — potentially easing export risk but leaving licensing and compliance complexity. Top Democrat on US House China committee open to Nvidia H200 sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Market chatter expects NVDA to post very strong AI?driven results on Feb. 25 — that’s supportive, but it’s already priced in to some extent, raising sensitivity to guidance. Prediction: This AI Stock Will Soar After Feb. 25. Here’s Why.
- Negative Sentiment: Senior insiders have sold more than $100M of NVDA stock since the start of 2026, which can signal profit?taking and adds short?term selling pressure. Nvidia insiders dump over $100 million of NVDA stock since 2026 started
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage warns that Big Tech’s shift to custom silicon (Google TPUs, Amazon/Meta chips, Broadcom/Broadcom?partnered designs) could erode some long?run GPU share — a credible competitive risk investors are starting to price in. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips Will Go Head-to-Head. How They Compare.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
