Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 5.0%

AAPL stock opened at $261.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.