Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.31 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $224.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE CRL opened at $181.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.