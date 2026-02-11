RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $57,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $215,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.24 per share, with a total value of $452,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 216,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,490.28. This trade represents a 4.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

