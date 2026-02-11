Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Rises By 175,516.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,537 shares, a growth of 175,516.7% from the January 15th total of 6 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 245,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 0.5%

FTXN stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

