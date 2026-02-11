New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innodata were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Innodata by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Innodata by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 3.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Trading Down 2.2%

Innodata stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOD. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Innodata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ: INOD) is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata’s platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high?quality, machine?readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm’s offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

