Head to Head Survey: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Valens Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $645.39 billion 0.08 $1.31 billion $0.58 38.81 Valens Semiconductor $57.86 million 2.75 -$36.58 million ($0.29) -5.36

Analyst Ratings

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASE Technology and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.31% 12.00% 4.99% Valens Semiconductor -44.38% -23.12% -18.88%

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Valens Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company’s product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.