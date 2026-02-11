WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,043 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the January 15th total of 67,702 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,375 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEARCA:NTSX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. 56,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

