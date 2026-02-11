iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 178,572 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 2,187,346 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 220.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 642,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after buying an additional 442,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,971,000 after buying an additional 112,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 374,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.