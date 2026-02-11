S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Short Interest Update

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,114 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 83,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

XYLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NYSEARCA:XYLG Free Report ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

