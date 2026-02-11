S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Short Interest Update

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,114 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the January 15th total of 83,222 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%
XYLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $29.91.
S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
