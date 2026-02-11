Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in January

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 187 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 3,955 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163. Rockefeller Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $776.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Rockefeller Global Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This represents a yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockefeller Global Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:RGEF Free Report ) by 238.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of Rockefeller Global Equity ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Rockefeller Global Equity ETF (RGEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US and developed market companies, allowing for up to 30% of its assets to be invested in emerging and frontier markets. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation RGEF was launched on Oct 25, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

