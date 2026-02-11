iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,541 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 76,348 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 116,713 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Prime Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $100.35. 77,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,344. iShares Prime Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Prime Money Market ETF stock. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,362,000. iShares Prime Money Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hikari Power Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned 3.83% of iShares Prime Money Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Prime Money Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Prime Money Market ETF (PMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in USD-denominated money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks a high level of current income. PMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

