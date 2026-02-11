Short Interest in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Rises By 593.6%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,354 shares, an increase of 593.6% from the January 15th total of 12,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 43.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 43.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,521. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.