Short Interest in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS) Rises By 593.6%

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NFXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 87,354 shares, an increase of 593.6% from the January 15th total of 12,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,972 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 43.7% of the company's stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 89,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,521. Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily NFLX Bear 1X Shares (NFXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Netflix stock. NFXS was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

