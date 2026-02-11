Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) vs. CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG) Head to Head Survey

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Preformed Line Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CCSC Technology International has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preformed Line Products has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A Preformed Line Products 5.62% 10.09% 7.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Preformed Line Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CCSC Technology International and Preformed Line Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Preformed Line Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCSC Technology International and Preformed Line Products”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.15 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Preformed Line Products $593.71 million 2.24 $37.09 million $7.55 35.97

Preformed Line Products has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Summary

Preformed Line Products beats CCSC Technology International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices. It also provides rugged outside plant closures to protect and support wireline and wireless networks, such as copper cable or fiber optic cable from moisture, environmental hazards, and other contaminants; and hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, plastic products, cable dynamics/vibration solutions, interior/exterior connectors, tools, and urethane solutions that are used by energy, renewable energy, communications, cable, and special industries for various applications. The company serves public and private energy utilities and communication companies, cable operators, governmental agencies, contractors and subcontractors, distributors, and value-added resellers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It markets its products through a direct sales force, as well as through manufacturing representatives. Preformed Line Products Company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

