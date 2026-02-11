Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Short Interest Down 97.3% in January

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 319 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 11,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,245 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IAUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. 5,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 965.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 111.9% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1. The actively managed fund utilizes FLEX options and collateral IAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

