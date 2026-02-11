Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,095 shares, an increase of 639.9% from the January 15th total of 148 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF by 342.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MSTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Madison Short Term Strategic Income ETF (MSTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to generate a high level of income by investing in a diversified portfolio of US debt securities. The fund aims to maintain an average portfolio duration of 3.5 years or less MSTI was launched on Sep 5, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

