iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Short Interest Up 740.0% in January

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,331 shares, a growth of 740.0% from the January 15th total of 10,039 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,608 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $100.07. 115,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.90.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, financial and industrials companies. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

