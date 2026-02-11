North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 3,007 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

KOOL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

Get North Shore Equity Rotation ETF alerts:

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (KOOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to outperform the S&P 500 index by investing globally in stocks of any market capitalization. Investments are adjusted towards sectors the funds adviser identifies as possessing the greatest performance potential. KOOL was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by North Shore.

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Equity Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.