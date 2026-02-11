North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

North Shore Equity Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:KOOL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the January 15th total of 3,007 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.4%
KOOL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.01. North Shore Equity Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.
North Shore Equity Rotation ETF Company Profile
