Short Interest in Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Decreases By 94.8%

Sprott Critical Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,146 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 269,721 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 823,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SETM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. 307,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,433. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $498.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.90. Sprott Critical Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $40.55.

Sprott Critical Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Critical Materials ETF

About Sprott Critical Materials ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SETM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $3,581,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,065,000. Finally, Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Critical Materials ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the period.

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. SETM was launched on Feb 1, 2023 and is managed by Sprott.

