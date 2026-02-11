WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU) Short Interest Update

WEN Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WENNU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 480 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,363 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEN Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEN Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in WEN Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEN Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of WEN Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,048,000.

WEN Acquisition Stock Performance

WEN Acquisition stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. WEN Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

About WEN Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 13, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

