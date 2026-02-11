iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 905 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 21,758 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 39,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Down 2.3%

IBLC stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 3.24. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBLC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap. IBLC was launched on Apr 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

