Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in January

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 15th total of 675 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCKRF traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) is a diversified natural resources company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Established in the early 20th century as the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company of Canada, it has evolved into one of North America’s leading producers of copper, metallurgical coal, zinc, and energy. Teck’s vertically integrated operations span the full spectrum of mineral and metal production, from exploration and development through to mining, processing, and marketing.

Teck’s principal business activities include the extraction and processing of copper, a critical metal for electrification and renewable energy systems, as well as metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.